Interactive story map details school shootings in U.S. in 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Another school shooting is rocking the U.S. as details emerge about a fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

There are numerous fatalities according to Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Below is an interactive map detailing school shootings in the U.S. in 2018.

The list includes only those incidents where one or more people at a K-12 school or college were injured or killed as a result of a deliberate act. Self-inflicted gunshots, accidental discharges, and reports of shots fired were not included in this list.

**If you're having trouble viewing the map click here.

