Suspect in custody, 'numerous fatalities' in Florida school shooting

PARKLAND, Florida - Updated at 3:45 p.m.

A school official said there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida.

Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie said "There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation." He added, "It is a horrible day for us."

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "so far we have at least 14 victims."

The tweet added: "Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital."

The sheriff's statement didn't elaborate on the victims or their injuries.

Updated at 3:15 p.m.:

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson said there are "many deaths."

Police have arrested a subject possibly in connection to the school shooting in Parkland https://t.co/QUWFGogcH2 pic.twitter.com/1F6UE8tDBW — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) February 14, 2018

Updated at 3:03 p.m.:

A suspect is in police custody, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and a Coral Springs commissioner told WPLG-TV in Miami.

Updated at 2:43 p.m.:

Sources tell ABC News that at least 20 people were injured.

Updated at 2:25 p.m.:

The Broward County sheriff said the shooter is still at large.

Original story:

A shooting has been reported Wednesday at a Florida high school and there reports of victims.

According to WPLG-TV in Miami, the Broward County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said a SWAT team was called to the school.

Coral Springs police said on Twitter that there is an "active police scene" at the school.

"Do not call 911 unless an emergency," the tweet said. "Nothing further."

No other information was immediately available.

Click here to get the latest information from Local10.com in Miami.

Parkland, Florida is America. We mourn the victims of yet another uniquely American tragedy of young lives lost to senseless violence, and we pray for the families who have forever been broken. — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) February 14, 2018

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.