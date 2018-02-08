News

Julie Mott Trial: Defense attorneys bring duplicate casket into courtroom

Lawyers want to show how corpse can be taken from casket

By Paul Venema - Reporter
Headline Goes Here

SAN ANTONIO - A casket identical to the one containing the body of a woman whose corpse was stolen from a San Antonio funeral home was displayed in court Thursday.

Lawyers for Mission Park Funeral Home said the purpose of displaying the casket in court was to show how a body can be stolen from a casket by breaking the hinges or tampering with it.

More News Headlines

The body of Julie Mott, 25, was stolen in August 2015 from Mission park as it was awaiting transfer to a crematorium following her memorial services.

Mott's family is suing the funeral home for $1 million, alleging gross negligence in the disappearance of the body, which still hasn't been found.

While no one has been charged with stealing Mott's body, her ex-boyfriend, Bill Wilburn, was questioned extensively by police as a person on interest in the case.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.