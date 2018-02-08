Julie Mott Trial: Defense attorneys bring duplicate casket into courtroom

SAN ANTONIO - A casket identical to the one containing the body of a woman whose corpse was stolen from a San Antonio funeral home was displayed in court Thursday.

Lawyers for Mission Park Funeral Home said the purpose of displaying the casket in court was to show how a body can be stolen from a casket by breaking the hinges or tampering with it.

The body of Julie Mott, 25, was stolen in August 2015 from Mission park as it was awaiting transfer to a crematorium following her memorial services.

Mott's family is suing the funeral home for $1 million, alleging gross negligence in the disappearance of the body, which still hasn't been found.

While no one has been charged with stealing Mott's body, her ex-boyfriend, Bill Wilburn, was questioned extensively by police as a person on interest in the case.

