Woman found guilty of stabbing nephew to death following affair

SAN ANTONIO - It took just a matter of seconds for the jury to read the verdict in the case of the woman accused of stabbing her nephew in the back in the summer of 2016.

Andira Abdelaziz was found guilty of murder Thursday morning.

Emotion was thick in the courtroom when the verdict was read. After all, the case left the family divided.

Andira Abdelaziz’s family was visibly upset, and had to be escorted from the courtroom.

Throughout the trial, she claimed she stabbed Mohammed Abdelaziz, 25, in self-defense to end years of mental and physical abuse.

Prosecutors said the couple had been involved in an intimate affair for three years. They said Mohammed Abdelaziz sent her e-mails threatening to expose their relationship.

Aug. 9, 2016 was the date prosecutors said she killed him.

Andira Abdelaziz’s attorneys said the stabbing was a classic case of domestic violence.

"We have to hold sacred the right to defend yourself," Defense attorney Mike McCrum said.

Andira Abdelaziz faces a sentence of 5 years to a maximum punishment of life in prison.

In all likelihood, her lawyers will ask for a finding of sudden passion, which would reduce the range down to 2-20 years in prison.

