Jury sentences woman in drunken driving crash that killed man, unborn child

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A woman who killed a man and an unborn baby in a drunken driving crash in 2016 was sentenced Friday to time in prison and probation.

Shana Elliott will serve at least seven years in prison after a jury handed down two seven-year sentences for her two intoxication manslaughter charges. She was sentenced to 10 years of probation for intoxication assault, according to a report for the Austin-American Statesman.

Whether she will serve her two seven-year sentences concurrently or consecutively has not yet been determined, the Statesman reported.

Authorities said Elliott was driving home after floating the river in San Marcos on Aug. 2 when her car veered across the center line and collided with the vehicle in which 24-year-old Kristian Guerrero and her husband, Fabian Guerrero-Moreno, were riding.

Fabian Guerrero-Moreno was killed in the crash and his wife, who was pregnant, was injured. The couple’s unborn child died from injuries Guerrero suffered in the collision.

