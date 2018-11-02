KSAT faces will get hairier in November for good cause

Facial hair is pretty trendy right now. It's fairly common to see men with stubble and scruff. That is, unless they're TV news anchors and reporters.

KSAT 12's male anchors and reporters stay clean-shaven, unless it's the weekend or they're on vacation, but you may be seeing some of them with a new look this month.

During November, some of us at KSAT will be putting our razors down and growing out our facial hair for cancer awareness. We are joining forces with No-Shave November and Movember to raise funds to support cancer prevention, research and education.

What’s the difference between No-Shave November and Movember?

No-Shave November is all beard. It’s a web-based, nonprofit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education. (All types of cancer and not just men)

Movember is mustache only. It focuses on the biggest health issues faced by men: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. ​​​​​​

Here are the explanations from some of the KSAT No-Shave participants about why they decided to join the cause:

I am participating in No-Shave November and using my platform as a television reporter to help educate people about cancer prevention. As a reporter who typically must be clean shaven, I think having a bright red beard on television will draw even more attention to prevention. I am participating to honor my late grandfather Horace, and my late grandmother Janice, both of whom died of cancer. -Dillon Collier

I hate cancer! It has damaged and ruined the lives of people I love. My uncle, who is a father figure to me, is battling colon cancer. Brain cancer took the man who brought me to San Antonio, Breast Cancer nearly took one of my co-anchors, Lung Cancer ravaged one of my wife’s favorite Aunts. This is about more than some facial hair. To me, this is a small gesture to show those I love that I care about why they’ve gone and are going through, and to show the millions of others and their loved ones battling cancer, that they are not alone. I ask you to donate and join me in a fight against something that may not have a cure, but can’t crush our hope. -Steve Spriester

No shave November is something I’ve always wanted to be a part of. I’m grateful that KSAT also sees the value in promoting awareness and I’m grateful we have the opportunity to raise money for the cause. I have been extremely lucky and have not had any family members affected by cancer, but I’m aware that it can happen to anybody, at any time. No shave November is a wonderful way to be proactive in bringing light to cancer awareness, and also fundraise. I have set a goal of raising one thousand dollars and hope the community will help me surpass that mark. I truly believe this is a cause worthy of our time, money and attention. -Bill Barajas

Why am I participating?....My mother is a Breast Cancer Survivor and my Wife is a Thyroid Cancer Survivor. So I this is an opportunity to raise awareness for all forms of cancer and help raise money for research. -Marcus Trujillo

The moment summer is over, I begin counting down the days for November. Not only because it’s my birthday month, but because it’s a month to raise awareness. For the past 4 years I’ve participated in either No-Shave November or Movember. Why do I choose to get rid of my beard and take awkward face photos annually? To begin a conversation and raise awareness. I’m fortunate to have several family members and friends beat cancer, however I’ve heard too many stories of people losing their battle to cancer. This year I’m raising awareness by participating in Movember. With your donations, I hope to assist those battling any form of cancer and hope to start a conversation about men’s health. Together we can help fight cancer one facial hair a time. -Carlos Hernandez

Each of the KSAT No-Shave November participants has set up a fundraising page. You can click on a specific name to donate on behalf of your favorite KSAT personality or you can click on the KSAT donation page link in support of all of them.

