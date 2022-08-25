‘Uncovering the Truth,’ a KSAT Investigates special Thursday at 9 p.m.

They’re the best investigative team in San Antonio: “KSAT Investigates.”

Comprised of Investigative Reporters Dillon Collier and Tim Gerber, along with photojournalists Josh Saunders and Dale Keller, the quartet strives day in and day out to inform you about what you and your family want and need to know.

This Thursday, August 25 at 9 p.m., you’ll see the proof on KSAT 12:

A charity using your dollars on trips to Las Vegas and Miami, a $30,000 dollar motorcycle, and land for growing hemp

Female employees of the city who claim their male supervisors harass and grope them

A local business with customers from around the country who claim they’ve been cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars

KSAT Investigates: Accurate. Smart. Driven to protect you.

Watch the one-hour special “Uncovering the Truth” on KSAT 12, KSAT+ and KSAT.com at 9 p.m. Thursday.

