Warrant: Former San Marcos police officer head-butted wife, kicked child in pattern of family assault

BUDA, Texas – A San Marcos Police Department officer who resigned last week amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members is accused of head-butting his wife during a holiday cookout and kicking an 11-year-old boy in his back, arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm.

Kyle Lobo, 36, is free on bond after his arrest last Thursday in Hays County on felony charges of injury to a child and continuous family violence against a family member.

Lobo voluntarily resigned from SMPD and was given a dishonorable discharge the same day he was taken into custody, city officials previously said.

A Hays County Sheriff’s investigator who responded to a home in Buda on Oct. 3 was informed that Lobo’s wife had fled there with her children from their home after she had a dispute with Lobo.

The woman told the investigator that Lobo had assaulted her earlier in the evening, grabbing her by the face and throwing her to the ground.

The woman detailed approximately five to six other times she was assaulted by Lobo since the start of 2022, his arrest warrant states.

During a Fourth of July cookout, Lobo accused his wife of being unfaithful and flirting with a young man at a pool. Lobo then head-butted his wife in the middle of her forehead, causing her pain for “several days afterwards,” the warrant states.

Lobo, when questioned by the investigator on Oct. 4 in an SMPD interview room, admitted to pushing the woman with his right hand in a forceful manner during a previous dispute.

Lobo also admitted to head-butting her during the Fourth of July incident, but claimed it had been accidental, the warrant states.

During HCSO’s investigation detectives learned that Lobo may have also injured a child in his care.

During a subsequent interview with an investigator, the boy, who was 11 at the time of the incident, revealed that Lobo had punched him twice in the stomach and then kicked him in the back after the boy was on the ground, Lobo’s arrest warrant states.

At last check, Lobo did not have an attorney listed on his court information page.

