Man ‘ready for war’ with police found with loaded weapons, large amount of ammunition, records show

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A man found with multiple loaded firearms, including an AR-style rifle, and a large amount of ammunition had planned to go to a home for a shootout with police just outside San Antonio this week, booking records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

James Jordan, 25, faces charges of making a terroristic threat to a family member, making a terroristic threat causing fear to the public and unlawful carry of a weapon, records show.

He was taken into custody late Monday after being approached by Universal City police while parked in the 900 block of Coronado Boulevard.

Officers had responded to a home after a caller said Jordan planned to go the residence, kill everyone there, kill himself and have a shootout with police, records show.

Jordan made “threats against law enforcement” and stated he was “ready for war and wanted to go out shooting,” according to a narrative provided by UCPD in his booking records.

People residing at the home were evacuated and moved to UCPD for their protection while police attempted to track down Jordan late Monday night, records show.

After UCPD officers pulled behind Jordan’s vehicle, they were eventually able to get him out of his car and to comply with their commands, according to records.

A search of Jordan’s vehicle revealed he was in possession of a loaded Maverick shotgun, a loaded DMPS AR-style rifle and a loaded 9 mm pistol, records show.

Police also found marijuana in a clear bag, 125 rounds of 223 ammunition, commonly used in AR-style rifles, a box of shotgun shells and 27 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, records confirm.

Jordan was booked into jail Tuesday on bonds totaling $110,000.

He was released on bond Wednesday after being placed on GPS monitoring and being given a no-contact order.

Jordan is prohibited from having firearms, his conditions of bond show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 28, court records confirm.

UCPD officials did not respond to an email seeking comment Thursday on Jordan’s arrest.

Jordan’s attorney told KSAT Thursday he had just received initial paperwork on the case and was still reviewing the files.