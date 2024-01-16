Ex-BCSO deputy accused of continuous sex abuse of a child, court records show

Former BCSO deputy David Amaro is charged with multiple counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, records show. He was arrested and fired after he was accused of lying about an inmate fight in the jail unit he was supervising.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy fired amid accusations he falsified jail paperwork was indicted twice last year in separate continuous sex abuse of a child cases, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

David Amaro faces two counts of continuous sex abuse of a child, one count of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by exposure, for incidents dating as far back as 2004, the records show.

The wide-ranging charges cover incidents from 2004 to 2009, 2011, 2021 and 2019-2022, Amaro’s indictments show.

The victim in all but one of the incidents was younger than 14 years old at the time the alleged crimes took place, the indictments read.

Amaro’s attorney did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

Amaro was arrested on a warrant from the first indictment in late May, then booked into jail again on the second warrant in November, court records show. He remains at the Bexar County Jail.

At least one of the cases has been assigned to felony impact court, a courtroom created to handle overflow cases at the district court level.

Amaro, a former Bexar County detention officer, was indicted and arrested in August 2022 after a BCSO Public Integrity Unit investigation determined he falsified jail paperwork about an inmate being attacked by fellow inmates.

In early 2021, an inmate complained to Amaro that other inmates had attacked him while Amaro was working in the living unit at the Bexar County Jail.

Amaro wrote on his paperwork that nothing out of the ordinary had occurred during the shift, Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said.

Salazar previously said the inmate went to take a shower to clean up and waited for the next deputy to take over after Amaro’s shift since the deputy took no action.

The inmate then complained to the other deputy, who followed proper protocols and reported the attack, prompting an investigation, the sheriff previously said.

Surveillance video showed Amaro witnessing the assault, and Salazar previously said the former deputy may have ordered part of the assault.

Amaro was placed on administrative leave in early February 2021. He was then terminated from his position three days later after violating the terms of his probationary employment period.

The felony tampering with government records charge remains pending, court records show.

