Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate

SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an indictment on a charge of tampering with a governmental record, a state jail felony.

On Feb. 2, 2021, an inmate complained to Amaro that other inmates had attacked him while Amaro was working in the living unit at the Bexar County Jail. Salazar said the inmate had several injuries, including a laceration to his ear, a black eye and facial abrasions.

Amaro wrote on his paperwork that nothing out of the ordinary had occurred during the shift, according to the sheriff.

Salazar said the inmate then went to take a shower to clean up and waited for the next deputy to take over after Amaro’s shift after the deputy took no action.

The inmate then complained to the other deputy, who followed proper protocols and reported the attack, prompting an investigation, the sheriff said.

Surveillance video showed Amaro witnessing the assault, and Salazar said the former deputy may have ordered part of the assault.

Amaro was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 5, 2021. He was then terminated from his position three days later after violating the terms of his probationary employment period.

David Amaro, former BCSO deputy, arrested 8/29/22 (BCSO)

KSAT will update you with more information on this case as it becomes available.