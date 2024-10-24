San Antonio police officer suspended for falsely claiming car was stolen, misusing police resources

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is serving a 45-day suspension for making a false police report about his car being stolen and accessing police resources for personal use, according to suspension records.

According to the report, Officer Juan Bruno did not tell the detective writing the report on Dec. 21, 2023, how his car was taken.

In November 2023, the records say Bruno gave the car to an unnamed person under an agreement that the person would pay for it later.

Bruno agreed and let the person leave with the car and the title. The person did not pay Bruno, according to the report.

In early December 2023, Bruno texted an unnamed person, writing “man I have to chase this guy I might punch him in the face.”

On Dec. 12, 2023, Bruno wrote, “Does this guy have a death wish.” The report redacted the name of the person the message was referring to.

That same day, the suspension record shows Bruno used law enforcement software to check an unnamed person’s records. Bruno sent a picture of protected law enforcement for personal reasons.

Bruno has been with SAPD since 2015, according to city records.

