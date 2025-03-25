‘Shut your f***ing mouth’: SAPD officer suspended after verbally abusing man taken into custody, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is serving a 15-day suspension after body-worn camera footage showed him verbally abusing a man taken into custody on misdemeanor charges.

Officer Michael McCaffety, a four-year veteran of SAPD, was suspended in early February for rules violations including neglect of duty and being discourteous to the public, city discipline records show.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

McCaffety and another officer stopped a vehicle at the intersection of NW 24th Street and West Martin Street in August after receiving a call for a possible sexual assault in progress.

After pulling over the vehicle, the officers determined the driver was the person who called 911.

The driver, Pedro Carrasquillo Jr., was accused of driving into oncoming traffic and failing to maintain a single lane, an SAPD incident report shows.

A review of McCaffety’s body-worn camera footage showed him telling Carrasquillo the following statements: “So, what the f*** are you on making a scene driving like a jacka**?” “Shut your f***ing mouth.” “You don’t f***ing interrupt me when I’m talking to you again.” “Now how much f***ing meth did you put into your system that you saw something you didn’t f***ing see?” “The only way to get my attention was to do a burn out and almost get T-boned on f***ing 24th Street?”

McCaffety also refused to count Carrasquillo’s money in front of him, a violation of department policy, records show.

While driving Carrasquillo to be magistrated, McCaffety drove through four separate red lights, discipline records state.

Carrasquillo was eventually booked into jail on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and making a false report, court records show.

McCaffety began serving the suspension Sunday and will remain on suspension through April 6, records show.

He was first handed a contemplated 30-day suspension, which was shortened to 15 days after a meeting with SAPD Chief William McManus.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.