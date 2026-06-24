San Antonio paramedic urges water safety as summer swimming season heats up

SAN ANTONIO – Hot summer days bring kids to pools, rivers and lakes, but those same waters can turn dangerous in seconds, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

“Most of the time when we hear a drowning call come in, it’s for the little ones. It’s for your toddlers. It’s your babies,” said Haley Hawkins, a paramedic with Arcadian Ambulance.

Drowning is a leading cause of accidental death for children under the age of five in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS).

Last summer, two children died in separate drowning incidents at a neighborhood pool in San Antonio. First responders say understanding water safety is the key to preventing tragedies like those from happening again.

Hawkins said one common mistake is leaving supervision to older children.

“Sometimes you’ve seen parents who left the supervision to the older kids, and I would say that that’s too much of a responsibility for children, no matter the age,” she said.

In any drowning situation, Hawkins said every minute matters.

What to do — and what to avoid — near water

Hawkins recommends designating one adult as the “water watcher” — someone whose only job is to watch the kids with zero distractions. Weak swimmers and toddlers should always wear life jackets.

If someone is struggling in the water, call 911 first. If it’s safe to do so, reach toward them with a pole, rope or float, but don’t jump in unless you’re trained in water rescue.

Having at least one CPR-certified adult in the family is also strongly encouraged.

Free swim lessons available in San Antonio

You don’t need to be a lifeguard to help keep children safe. You just need a plan — and San Antonio has resources to help build one.

San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department is offering free swim lessons starting Monday, June 29. Registration and more information are available online.