3-year-old boy dies at Northeast Side pool, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 3-year-old boy is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the 14900 block of Nacogdoches Road, not far from Judson Road, around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

A family at the complex was having a cookout, and a woman identified by police as the boy’s mother asked where he was. A sibling said the boy was in the pool.

EMS officials arrived and attempted to resuscitate the boy for about 30 minutes. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, SAPD said no charges are expected to be filed.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the boy and determine his cause of death.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more.