3-year-old girl found unresponsive in pool during family gathering, BCSO says

The incident happened in the 20300 block of Andesine Ridge

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

3-year-old found unresponsive in pool. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened in a pool around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 20300 block of Andesine Ridge, near Red Forest Lane.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy told KSAT that the girl was swimming during a family gathering and, at some point, was found floating in the pool.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after and performed CPR on the girl, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

