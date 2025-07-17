Authorities identify man who drowned at Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 7/16/2025: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the swimmer who drowned at Calaveras Lake over the weekend.

The medical examiner’s office told KSAT that the swimmer was Brayan Salvador Morales Mota, 19. His manner of death was an accident.

Recommended Videos

Mota was near a boat dock when he went underwater around 11 a.m. on Sunday, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. His body was recovered later that evening.

County and state agencies had been involved in the search efforts at the lake.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KSAT that the swimmer believed to have drowned at Calaveras Lake on Sunday was found dead.

The sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man went swimming near a boat dock when he went underwater at around 11 a.m.

BCSO and San Antonio firefighters responded to the scene to search for the man by boat.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, BCSO spokeswoman Sandra Pickell and SAFD Public Information Officer Joe Arrington said the search had transitioned into a recovery operation.

The swimmer was recovered shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, BCSO said.

County and state agencies had been involved in the search efforts at the lake.

Read also: