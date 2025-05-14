SAPD fires officer accused of throwing family member into stairs on Christmas Eve

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department has fired an officer months after he was accused of throwing a family member into stairs.

Officer Holvin Perez-Ortiz, a five-year veteran of SAPD, was given an indefinite suspension on April 10, city discipline records released on Wednesday show.

Perez-Ortiz was arrested by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on Dec. 24, after they responded to a disturbance in the 13900 block of Anchor Way.

A family member said Perez-Ortiz choked them and threw them into stairs, causing them to strike their face on one of the stairs, discipline records show.

Perez-Ortiz was later booked on a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, court records show.

He is free on bond awaiting trial.

A pretrial conference is scheduled in his case in County Court 13 on June 10, according to court records.

Perez-Ortiz was fired for SAPD rules violations, which include acts showing a lack of good moral character and bringing discredit on himself and the department.

