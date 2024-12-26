Off-duty San Antonio police officer arrested on family violence charge, SAPD says

SAPD Officer Holvin Perez Ortiz, 28, was charged with assault causing bodily injury-family member while off-duty, police said in a news release.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was arrested on Christmas Eve on a family violence charge, according to the department.

SAPD Officer Holvin Perez-Ortiz, 28, was charged with assault causing bodily injury-family member while off-duty, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The release said that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office notified SAPD about his arrest on Tuesday.

KSAT 12 obtained the incident report Thursday evening involving Perez-Ortiz’s arrest.

According to the preliminary report, BCSO deputies responded to a disturbance just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 13900 block of Anchor Way.

Once deputies arrived, they talked with Perez-Ortiz and a family member and learned that they argued over how time should be spent at home.

Their dispute escalated when Perez-Ortiz got upset and grabbed the family member by the throat and pushed them, authorities said.

That caused the family member to fall on the ground and suffer injuries to their head, BCSO said.

>> Number of law enforcement members arrested decreases in 2024, continuing years-long trend

Perez-Ortiz was arrested and transported by BCSO deputies for the incident. He was released on bond from the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday.

Perez-Ortiz is assigned to SAPD’s Bike Patrol Unit and has been with the department for five years, police said.

SAPD Officer Holvin Perez Ortiz, 28, was charged with assault causing bodily injury-family member while off-duty, police said in a news release. (SAPD)

He was placed on administrative duty.

SAPD is conducting an administrative investigation.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page which includes a breakdown of what abuse is, and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can: