Central Catholic hires law firm after student sexual misconduct allegation

SAN ANTONIO – Central Catholic High School’s Board of Directors announced Thursday that it has enlisted a law firm to investigate recent allegations of sexual misconduct claims at the school and the actions taken by staff.

The statement comes one week after the school expelled two students and disciplined three others on the heels of an investigation into assault claims against a now-former student.

The father of the 15-year-old victim told KSAT Investigates in his first TV interview about multiple incidents in which at least one student on the school’s soccer team indecently exposed himself to the teen.

In the statement, Central Catholic encouraged any other students or parents with information related to the bullying allegations to report it to school administrators. They’ve also created an anonymous reporting channel.

It is typical to encourage possible victims or anyone with information about a crime to report the allegations to law enforcement.

San Antonio police told KSAT that anyone with information about the case can contact the department’s Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2312.

Central Catholic has hired JCA Law, PLLC to conduct the investigation.

Last month, San Antonio Police confirmed that detectives are investigating a report of indecency with a child involving two students at a local high school.

A Round Rock police spokesperson also confirmed with KSAT Investigates that the agency is investigating the allegations in conjunction with SAPD.

