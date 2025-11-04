Central Catholic faces new lawsuit alleging student was groped, bullied at school

SAN ANTONIO – A prestigious Catholic high school in San Antonio at the center of a sexual misconduct investigation is facing a second lawsuit alleging a former student was groped at the school, according to court documents obtained by KSAT Investigates.

The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 31, alleges Central Catholic and staff failed to act on reports of bullying and assault.

Central Catholic, Principal Lee Hernandez, Dean of Students Daniel McCarthy and teacher Charles Delgado are named as defendants in the petition.

The father of the former student, who attended the school in 2021 as a freshman, alleges he visited Central Catholic 30 times to report the abuse, according to court records.

KSAT Investigates is not naming the former student’s parents to protect his identity.

The lawsuit alleges the student was groped in a school bathroom and beaten up by other students.

The student had to finish out the school year by coming to campus after hours, court records state.

Hernandez, McCarthy and a counselor visited the student’s home to tell his family it was safe to return the following school year. The family said the bullying continued, according to the lawsuit.

Records show the student was taken to a hospital and psychiatric facilities to be treated for depression and anxiety related to the trauma.

The former student’s family is asking for $1 million in relief, as well as a jury trial, records state.

The lawsuit comes months after the family of a former Central Catholic soccer player told KSAT Investigates he was bullied, harassed and indecently assaulted by teammates. The family filed a separate lawsuit in July 2025, alleging the school knew or should have known about school traditions evolving into a “culture of ‘hazing on steroids.’”

Attorney Jesse Guerra is representing both families in the litigation.

“Bullying and assaults on children at any school is unacceptable,” he wrote in an email to KSAT Investigates on Tuesday. “We need laws that protect students in both public and private schools. These cases are about making safety changes to make schools safer for all students and create awareness so victims can seek justice for preventable harm.”

“School Administrators need to stop turning a blind eye to situations like these and take action to enforce the school bullying rules,” the email continued. “The students deserve better and a safe environment to learn. Especially, the students who attend schools where Catholic and Christian principles are being taught in exchange for hard earned money from families sacrificing to send their kids to private schools like Central Catholic.”

The Central Catholic High School Board of Directors and president shared the following statement with KSAT Investigates on Tuesday afternoon:

“The attorney who filed a lawsuit against Central Catholic High School in July has filed a second lawsuit involving a separate set of allegations dating back to 2021 and related to a different Central Catholic student who withdrew in 2023. Based on the well-documented nature of the student’s withdrawal, Central Catholic strenuously denies all allegations in the lawsuit.

“In our ongoing commitment to the safety and protection of all Central Catholic students, we take all allegations of misconduct very seriously and we remain confident the facts of this case will demonstrate Central Catholic acted appropriately and in line with our mission and values.

“Further, all Central Catholic employees are trained on and accountable for the requirement under Texas law to immediately report any suspected abuse or neglect to the appropriate authorities. Likewise, Central Catholic students and parents are advised that such behavior will not be tolerated and are encouraged to report misconduct via an incident reporting form provided in the Parent and Student Handbook, issued each school year to Central Catholic families.”

