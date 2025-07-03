‘Hazing on steroids’: Central Catholic administrators, teammates sued over alleged hazing of former soccer player

SAN ANTONIO – A prestigious San Antonio Catholic high school at the center of a sexual misconduct investigation is being sued by the parents of a former soccer player who came forward with allegations of hazing and assault, KSAT Investigates has learned.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday morning, alleges Central Catholic had a duty to protect students from harassment, bullying, battery, unlawful detainment, and physical and sexual assault.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

In his first television interview in May, the teen’s father alleged that some of his son’s soccer teammates threw his son into a locker, and bullied, hazed and assaulted him over several months.

KSAT Investigates is not identifying the man to protect his teenage son’s identity.

According to the lawsuit, Central Catholic and its staff knew, or should have known, some of the school’s traditions evolved into a “culture of ‘hazing on steroids,’” described as violent and intimidating. The lawsuit alleges hazing included sexual abuse and extreme mental abuse.

Central Catholic High School Principal Lee Hernandez, athletic director Edward Ybarra and head soccer coach Bartholomew Valeria, and three of the teen’s former teammates are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The teammates are minors, according to the lawsuit.

KSAT Investigates reached out to Central Catholic for comment on the lawsuit and will update this story with their response.

In the weeks since the allegations became public, Central Catholic expelled two students and disciplined three others. The school also hired a law firm to investigate the sexual misconduct claims.

KSAT Investigates confirmed in May that two police departments are investigating allegations made by a 15-year-old now-former student of the prominent school.

This is a developing story.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.