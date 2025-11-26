Have you faced violence in the classroom? KSAT Investigates wants to hear your story

These bruises and scars are the result of injuries a Northside ISD teacher says was caused by students.

SAN ANTONIO – The death of an educator at a San Antonio high school led KSAT Investigates to spend more than a year uncovering a pattern of violence at districts across Bexar County.

Now, we need your help to continue telling these stories.

Recommended Videos

After digging through thousands of reports, we found educators reported being hurt by students more than 2,600 times in one school year — and that’s just for districts with schools in Bexar County.

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Why our investigation began

Brandeis High School instructional assistant Alfred Jimenez died in 2024 after being hurt by a student with special needs. Northside Independent School District said that as Jimenez tried to redirect the student, he fell and injured his head.

His wife told KSAT Investigates the district should have done more to keep Jimenez safe. She wants other educators to have the resources to protect themselves.

“He never should have been murdered like he was at school,” Margo Jimenez said. “He was shoved, pushed -- whatever you want to call it. He’s dead now because the school districts and the state won’t do anything.”

Broken bones, stabbings, seizures

We’ve read thousands of reports and spoken with several teachers who have spent months recovering from their injuries, which range from scratches and cuts to concussions, seizures and broken bones.

Some educators said the injuries cost them their jobs; others have fought to get them back.

Tell us your story

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, we want to hear from you.

You can share your story and any photos or videos of the injuries or aftermath by filling out this form or by emailing Daniela at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.