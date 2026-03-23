‘Dangerous Lessons’: Are Classrooms Safe? We Want to Hear From You

"Dangerous Lessons" is a KSAT Investigates special focused on educators being injured by students.

SAN ANTONIO – The death of a San Antonio educator inside a high school set off a yearlong KSAT Investigates project, "Dangerous Lessons," uncovering a troubling pattern of student violence across school districts in Bexar County.

KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra is not done telling these stories, and she needs your help.

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After digging through thousands of reports, we found educators reported being hurt by students more than 2,600 times in one school year — and that’s just for districts with schools in Bexar County.

Why our investigation began

Brandeis High School instructional assistant Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez died in 2024 after a student with intellectual disabilities pushed him, causing a fatal head injury.

Jimenez’s death sparked questions from his widow, colleagues and other educators about how the incident happened and calls to change how schools protect staff.

Broken bones, stabbings, seizures

We’ve read thousands of reports and spoken with several teachers and paraprofessionals who have spent months recovering from their injuries, which range from scratches and cuts to concussions, seizures and broken bones.

Some educators said the injuries cost them their jobs; others have fought to get them back.

Safety in the classroom

KSAT Investigates launched a survey to hear first-hand from those who are impacted by violence in the classroom.

We’ve received nearly 60 responses from teachers, support staff, and parents.

A majority of those who responded said they worried about safety in the classroom.

Several shared photos with us of the bruises and cuts on their bodies. Others shared pictures showing the aftermath of a violent outburst in their classroom.

Tell us your story

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, we want to hear from you.

You can share your story and any photos or videos of the injuries or aftermath by filling out this form or by emailing Daniela at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.