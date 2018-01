LEON VALLEY, Texas - Leon Valley police are seeking a person accused of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

Police said they are looking for 40-year-old Tyler Freeman for an incident that happened at Petland in the 7000 block of Bandera Road on Dec. 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office 210-335-6000.

