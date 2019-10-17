Local car dealership reports 30 car batteries stolen from property

SAN ANTONIO - A local car dealership says it has been the target of several burglaries in the last year.

Luna Car Center, located on San Pedro Avenue, said it has had at least 30 car batteries stolen in 2019. Owners said one man is responsible for the burglaries over the years.

San Antonio police did not respond to KSAT's request for information, therefore, it is unclear if one person is responsible for the burglaries or exactly how many burglaries have occurred this year.

The business said it has filed a police report on only one instance. That instance was on Sunday when the owners say, five batteries were stolen from different vehicles and one window was smashed. The owners said the burglaries create a negative impact on business and production.

"You put a lot of hard work, a lot of labor into this and then you see someone doing that. It's really painful," Hamzan Sohil said.

The owners have increased security in the last week and have been working the San Antonio Police Department to find the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call local police.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.