Local coffee shop owner brings Mexican flavor served from Volkswagen

SAN ANTONIO - Local business owner Andrea Ley runs her coffee shop Olla Express Café from a Volkswagen vehicle.

Ley started her coffee shop business Olla Express Café in 2017. In February 2019 she started selling coffee from a 1989 blue Volkswagen.

Ley serves traditional Mexican coffee.

She buys “café de olla” from Chiapas, Mexico. The beans from other espresso drinks come from a local vendor.

"My signature drinks are Café de olla," Ley said. "When you drink cafe de olla you feel this warm welcoming from your abuela at home."

Ley is originally from Guadalajara, Mexico and moved to the United States in 2010.

"I was feeling homesick and I was craving something from Mexico," Ley said.

Ley said her coffee is filled with family recipes.

"This retro vehicle is perfect for my concept. I'm honoring our abuelas with the café de olla and the recipes. When I started I talked to my grandma and asked her recipe of café de olla, the traditional one, and she told me about it so I started like this is very convenient, it's kind of a vintage vehicle," Ley said.

