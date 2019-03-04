Local nonprofit helping young girls with education, mental health, softball

SAN ANTONIO - "Rise Above" is the motto for the local nonprofit organization Project Phoenix.

The whole of goal of the organization is to give girls a place to succeed in their education, mental health and softball.

Project Phoenix is run out of the Launch Pad on the northwest side. While practicing softball, the girls also get tutoring, help with college preparation, career mentoring and counseling when needed.

"We'll have them for 10 years ideally and have them grow with their education, mental health and their softball acumen," education director Marie Gonzales said.

Girls ages 8 through 18 can be part of the program and there are scholarships available.

"We wanted to target young women who were financially disadvantage because we realize that softball is a very expensive sport," mental health director Carla Quinones said.

Whether the girls pursue college or take a different path, Project Phoenix is set up to make sure they are successful in whatever they choose.

