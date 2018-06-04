Local nonprofit teaches community about computer science, engineering

SAN ANTONIO - As part of GMSA at 9’s new series “Tech SA,” we are taking a look at the non-profit organization called Youth Code Jam.

Since 2012, the organization has been educating kids about programming by building their skills through different programs year-round.

Executive director Debi Pfitzenmaier said teaching the youth about computer science is crucial because there are a lot of jobs that need to be filled across the nation.

According to data collected by Code.org, more than 500,000 computer jobs are currently open with that number to increase every year.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MAP, STATISTICS ON COMPUTER SCIENCE

The organization teaches coding in several locations, including Bibliotech East on 1203 N. Walters.

Instructor Abby Teveni said making an impact on the lives of children is why she got involved.

“I feel like when I am teaching coding to the youth, we get this instant reward,” Teveni said.

Teveni is a senior at St. Mary’s University studying software engineering.

“Coding is really good because it not only teachers you a new career path, but it also teaches you to computational thinking, great problem solving skills. So it’s just not technical. You can use it everyday life,” Teveni said.

She is one of dozens of teachers helping lead San Antonio toward computer science.

According to a study by the University of Texas at Austin, 2.79 % of high school students who completed a computer science course in Region 20.

Bibliotech East starts again on June 5 and is free and open to the public.

Summer camps are also open to the public and you can find more information here.

The organization is also collaborating with Palo Alto College on their summer camps. Those camps are all listed here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.