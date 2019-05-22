Local women's philanthropy group celebrates 20th anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - United Way’s local women’s philanthropy group, Women United, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Kye Fox was one of the first members of the women’s leadership council now known as Women United.

The group started in 1999 with a handful of volunteers and community leaders.

“Not only were we raising money, we started making effective change within the organization and within our communities. We focused on women and children’s issues, sustainability, financial health,” Fox said.

The women also spent time advocating on different issues.

“We knew as working women, the potential that women had,” Fox said.

As the years passed, the group grew. Today, more than 3,100 women are members of Women United. One of the group's biggest projects is the child care scholarship program.

“Women philanthropy has become much stronger, and interestingly enough, we had all these women running for president. That’s a direct reflection of how strong women are becoming,” Fox said.

On Thursday, the group is hosting the fifth annual Women United Power of the Purse to honor the group’s founder and celebrate the combined philanthropy that is changing lives with a fundraiser luncheon and silent purse auction.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.