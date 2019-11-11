WATCH LIVE: Veterans Day ceremony at National Cemetery
Ceremony takes place Monday at 9:30 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Veterans Affairs is paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of veterans on Monday morning.
The ceremony will include remarks by Dr. Kat Strauss, Air Force, LTC (Ret.) and elected officials, US Representative Will Hurd and military honors. It is open to the public.
The event will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Assembly Area, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road.
Speakers in the ceremony include:
- Keynote speech Dr. Kat Strauss, Air Force, LTC (Ret.)
- Other Participants: US Representative Will Hurd – Welcome Remarks, Texas Children’s Choir – Musical performance, MacArthur High School AJROTC – Presentation of Colors / Honor Guard, Tom Earnest – Master of Ceremonies; Beethoven Band – National Anthem
