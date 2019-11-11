WATCH LIVE: Veterans Day ceremony at National Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Veterans Affairs is paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of veterans on Monday morning.

The ceremony will include remarks by Dr. Kat Strauss, Air Force, LTC (Ret.) and elected officials, US Representative Will Hurd and military honors. It is open to the public.

The event will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Assembly Area, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road.

Speakers in the ceremony include: