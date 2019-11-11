73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

73ºF

Local

WATCH LIVE: Veterans Day ceremony at National Cemetery

Ceremony takes place Monday at 9:30 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Web Producer

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: veterans day

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of Veterans Affairs is paying tribute to the service and sacrifice of veterans on Monday morning.

The ceremony will include remarks by Dr. Kat Strauss, Air Force, LTC (Ret.) and elected officials, US Representative Will Hurd and military honors. It is open to the public.

The event will take place Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Assembly Area, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road.

Speakers in the ceremony include:

  • Keynote speech Dr. Kat Strauss, Air Force, LTC (Ret.)
  • Other Participants: US Representative Will Hurd – Welcome Remarks, Texas Children’s Choir – Musical performance, MacArthur High School AJROTC – Presentation of Colors / Honor Guard, Tom Earnest – Master of Ceremonies; Beethoven Band – National Anthem

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Max Massey

Max Massey joined KSAT 12 News in August 2017 as a general assignments reporter.

email

Note to users: Comments on KSAT.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/7/19 at 2 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact contactus@ksat.com.