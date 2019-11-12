Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old woman

Officials are searching for a 76-year-old woman who has a cognitive impairment who was last seen in Spring, Texas on Monday.

Authorities are searching for Lan-Phuong Nguyen Vu, who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds.

According to a Silver Alert bulletin, she was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 16000 block of Champion Forest Drive in Spring, Texas, while driving a white, 2006 Lexus LS430 with Texas license plate CDM0582.

She was wearing blue or black floral print shirt, black pants, and glasses.

The bulletin states her disappearance “poses a credible threat to (her) own health and safety.”

Those with any information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 at 281-376-3472.