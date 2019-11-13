SAPD: Driver fled from crash scene, leaving friends with serious injuries

A man accused of fleeing a crash scene that left five people with serious injuries was arrested after being a fugitive for more than a year, according to San Antonio police.

Maynor Alvarado, 21, was arrested Tuesday night by San Antonio police. He was wanted on five charges of failure to stop and render aid causing serious bodily injury.

On Aug. 12, 2018, Alvarado was driving his car, occupied by two passengers, heading southbound in the 5500 block of Blanco Road, according to an arrest affidavit.

Man shot at two kids with airsoft gun, hitting one in the head, police say

Alvarado then struck a Volkswagen Jetta occupied by two people, witnesses told police.

Alvarado “grabbed his phone, exited the vehicle and fled the crash scene in another vehicle without rendering aid to his passengers or the passengers of the Volkswagen,” according to the affidavit. He also convinced one of his passengers to leave with him, even though she suffered internal injuries and later required hospitalization as a result of hemorrhaging.

The other people involved in the crash also suffered serious injuries, including back pain, cuts, bruises and fractures, according to the affidavit.

Alvarado’s passenger who suffered internal injuries identified Alvarado as the driver, who she has known for a year, according to the affidavit.

She also told police that Alvarado promised to give her and the other passenger money if she didn’t say anything to investigators.

Alvarado’s bail was set at $165,000, according to jail records.