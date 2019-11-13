43ºF

Man shot at two kids with airsoft gun, hitting one in the head, police say

Suspect found with large hunting knife, airsoft gun

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Joshua Edwards reportedly brandished an airsoft gun and shot at two children, striking one of them in the head with an airsoft pellet “for no apparent reason,” according to police.

A man has been charged with injury to a child after allegedly pointing and shooting a “realistic looking” airsoft gun at two children while they played in a neighborhood in Jourdanton, according to police.

Joshua Edwards reportedly brandished the gun Tuesday night and shot at the children, striking one of them in the head with an airsoft pellet “for no apparent reason,” police said.

Jourdanton police responded to a call in the area following the incident and found Edwards with the airsoft gun and a large hunting knife, a spokesperson with Jourdanton Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The children don’t know Edwards and have no previous history with him.

“Please note that pointing guns at people, even when they are not capable of discharging a real round, can have disastrous results, and pointing them at children will not go unaddressed," the Facebook post warns.

Edwards was booked into Atascosa County Jail on a third-degree-felony charge.

