Purse snatcher caught on video dragging woman down escalator at Texas mall

Houston police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s purse and dragged her down an escalator at The Galleria in October.

The purse snatcher was seen on surveillance video approaching the woman from behind before attempting to steal her purse.

The woman refused to let go, however, and was dragged all the way down the escalator to a nearby door before she released her grip on her bag and the thief took off.

Police believe the woman was followed to The Galleria, located on the corner of Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard, after walking out of a bank nearby, according to CNN.

Her family told ABC 13 that she suffered scratches and bruises during the incident.

According to a report, the thief took off in a burgundy-colored Buick.

Houston police are still searching for the man in the video, who is described as 20 to 30 years old and about six feet tall, according to KHOU.