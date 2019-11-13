38ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

38ºF

Texas

Purse snatcher caught on video dragging woman down escalator at Texas mall

Woman had purse stolen after leaving bank, report says

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Houston, Theft

Houston police are searching for a man who stole a woman’s purse and dragged her down an escalator at The Galleria in October.

The purse snatcher was seen on surveillance video approaching the woman from behind before attempting to steal her purse.

Texas shelter cat put on lockdown for repeatedly letting out senior cats

The woman refused to let go, however, and was dragged all the way down the escalator to a nearby door before she released her grip on her bag and the thief took off.

Police believe the woman was followed to The Galleria, located on the corner of Westheimer Road and Post Oak Boulevard, after walking out of a bank nearby, according to CNN.

Garden Ridge porch pirate caught on video

Her family told ABC 13 that she suffered scratches and bruises during the incident.

According to a report, the thief took off in a burgundy-colored Buick.

Houston police are still searching for the man in the video, who is described as 20 to 30 years old and about six feet tall, according to KHOU.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT including the Austin bombings, the mass shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, the Dallas police ambush and Hurricane Harvey.

email