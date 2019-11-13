Garden Ridge porch pirate caught on video

Another porch pirate has been spotted stealing in the San Antonio area.

This time, a woman took a package from the front porch of a residence in the 9400 block of Azalea Gate in Garden Ridge.

The woman can be seen walking up to the house while talking on her phone. She inspects two packages that are sitting on the front porch and decides to only take one.

According to a Facebook post from the Garden Ridge Police Department (GRPD), the theft took place around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Spiller with GRPD at 210-651-6441.

There have been a number of recent incidents of mail theft caught on video in the San Antonio area.

A woman was seen on a Ring camera stealing packages in a San Antonio neighborhood on Nov. 8.

Another woman was caught on camera stealing a package on Nov. 5 on the East Side.

Stealing packages became a state felony offense in Texas in September after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that increased the punishment for package piracy.