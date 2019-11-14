47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

47ºF

Local

Brennan High School band tutor accused of inappropriate relationship with student, official says

Woman was being paid by band booster organization

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: brennan high school, San Antonio, Education
Brennan High School

A band technician and tutor at Brennan High School is accused of engaging in a relationship with a student at the school.

Northside Independent School District was made aware of the alleged inappropriate relationship between the woman, 20, and the female student, 16, on Nov. 7, Barry Perez, executive director of communications, said.

She was fired the following day, he said.

Texas high school substitute teacher charged after violent attack on student caught on video

The campus notified the student’s parent and district police, Perez said, and reported the allegations to Child Protective Services.

NISD police are investigating the allegations against the woman, who has not been identified. She has not been criminally charged.

Perez said the woman was not a full-time employee with the district and was being paid by the band booster organization.

Tutors typically work with students on campus but they may also travel with the band for off-campus events, Perez said.

Businessman facing federal charges for alleged scheme to defraud high school students

The woman did pass a background check.

It is unclear when the alleged relationship began, he added.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas

Rebecca Salinas has worked as a digital journalist in San Antonio for five years. Her skills include content management and engagement, but she also reports on a variety of topics.

emailtwitter