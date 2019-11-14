Brennan High School band tutor accused of inappropriate relationship with student, official says

A band technician and tutor at Brennan High School is accused of engaging in a relationship with a student at the school.

Northside Independent School District was made aware of the alleged inappropriate relationship between the woman, 20, and the female student, 16, on Nov. 7, Barry Perez, executive director of communications, said.

She was fired the following day, he said.

The campus notified the student’s parent and district police, Perez said, and reported the allegations to Child Protective Services.

NISD police are investigating the allegations against the woman, who has not been identified. She has not been criminally charged.

Perez said the woman was not a full-time employee with the district and was being paid by the band booster organization.

Tutors typically work with students on campus but they may also travel with the band for off-campus events, Perez said.

The woman did pass a background check.

It is unclear when the alleged relationship began, he added.