Leon Valley garage fire likely caused by space heater, firefighters say

Fire was called in around 3:45 a.m. in 7600 block of Linkmeadow

Ben Spicer, Web Producer

A garage fire overnight in Leon Valley was likely caused by a faulty space heater, the Leon Valley Fire Department said Thursday.

The fire was called in around 3:45 a.m. in the 7600 block of Linkmeadow Street, not far from Eckhert Road and Bandera Road.

Firefighters said two dogs inside the garage woke the residents of the home by scratching at the door.

The residents, along with their dogs and a cat, all managed to get out safely, authorities said.

The damage to the home is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000.

The Leon Valley Fire Department, the Leon Valley Police Department and the Balcones Heights Fire Department all answered the call.

