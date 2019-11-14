SAFD: Customer pulls up to gas station, spots fire outside closed convenience store

A driver pulled up to South Side gas station and saw the outside of a closed convenience store on fire, the San Antonio Fire Department said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. at a Valero gas station in the 3200 block of Commercial Avenue, not far from Pleasanton Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found the side of the building on fire by some trees and trash. They forced entry inside in order to vent the smoke, fire officials said.

Authorities said they believe someone was camping on the side of the store.

The damage to the building is estimated at $3,000.

Arson investigators have been called in to investigate the “suspicious fire.”

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all originally answered the call.