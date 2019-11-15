ACS warns dog owners of canine distemper outbreak

Animal Care Services is warning pet owners about an outbreak of a contagious disease that could infect your dog called canine distemper.

Canine distemper is a disease that impacts a dog's breathing, stomach and nerves. Symptoms include fever, nose discharge and coughing.

“The biggest thing that we’re really pushing for — everybody needs if you own a dog or a cat — make sure that those animals are vaccinated. It’s kind of like a herd mentally. If we vaccinate the herd, the entire population becomes much safer,” said Shannon Sims, assistant director of Animal Care Services.

ACS said the disease is not a danger to humans or other pets, such as cats. Another way to keep your dog protected is to make sure they don’t wander into areas with which you’re not familiar.