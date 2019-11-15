Texas rapper Tay-K 47 indicted for murder in Bexar County, DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – Taymor McIntyre, also known by his stage name Tay-K 47, has been indicted on a capital murder charge in Bexar County.

McIntyre is accused of shooting and killing Mark Anthony Saldivar during a robbery on the North Side in April 2017, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a press release Friday.

McIntyre, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, has already been convicted this year of a separate murder charge in Tarrant County. He was sentenced to 55 years in prison and then extradited on Aug. 9 to the Bexar County Jail, where he currently awaits trial.

While under house arrest in Tarrant County, McIntyre cut off his ankle monitor and fled to San Antonio in 2017.

That's when the teenage rapper allegedly killed Saldivar and then became the subject of a national manhunt. While on the run, he released a song called "The Race," where he posed in front of his wanted poster.

The rapper was eventually captured in New Jersey in July 2017.

In 2018, McIntyre was named as a triggerman in the April 2017 murder of Saldivar in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim’s mother, Lucia "Lucy" Saldivar.

The suit stated Saldivar was in a vehicle with McIntyre and two other people, and Saldivar was robbed of his "expensive camera equipment" and was then forced out of the vehicle.

Saldivar then "jumped onto the hood" of the vehicle to stop the trio from getting away before the vehicle pulled into a Chick-fil-A parking lot on the North Side, the suit stated.

McIntyre is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Saldivar to death.

The suit said McIntyre fled the scene after the shooting, leaving Saldivar to “die on the street.”