Neighbors: Surveillance video captured someone cleaning blood at home where missing SA man was last seen

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – A day after a San Antonio man’s body was found in Bandera County, police and residents are still searching for answers in the murder mystery.

Wilfred Cabello, 37, was last seen at a home in the 1200 block of West French Place on Nov. 15.

Neighbors said surveillance footage captured someone cleaning blood from the driveway of the home with a pressure washer.

Cabello’s body was found four days later more than 30 miles away.

“This is the first time me or my wife have ever heard anything like this,” said Maurice Trevino, who lives on West French Plance. "We have been here for close to 20 years. It was a very horrific shock."

On Saturday, Trevino said Cabello’s family knocked on his door, searching for Cabello.

“The family reached out to me and asked if we had seen him. They asked if we had seen their loved one. Unfortunately, I hadn’t. They were trying to see if anyone had seen him. They were going up and down the street,” he said.

Trevino said seeing the family with such concern about Cabello broke his heart.

"Obviously, they had a lot of love for him," Trevino said. "It was very sad to see that had happened to him. I just feel sad for the family."

He said he hopes justice is served for Cabello's family as soon as possible.

“It is very hard, too, especially since it is right here at the holiday season, and it is the last things any family would like to go through,” Trevino said. "Hopefully, everything will be OK. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them.”

San Antonio police are investigating this case as a homicide. They are asking anyone with any information to contact SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.