SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car crash Friday involving multiple vehicles, officials said.

A woman who police believe caused the wreck was also rushed to a hospital, but her injuries are less severe.

The crash took place in the area of Clover Creek and Potranco roads on the city’s West Side.

Officers said the woman in question was heading west on Potranco Road when she hit a driver from behind and then struck a second vehicle before crossing into oncoming traffic and hitting a third car.

That driver ended up in a ditch and was freed from his vehicle before being hospitalized. Investigators are looking into what prompted the collision.