KIRBY – Anthony Quiboloy, 17, is finishing a project he has been working on for months. The teen came up with the idea to add more concrete slabs and picnic tables to the park near the Kirby Senior Center.

“I decided to ask the community what they want because the only best way to know is to ask”, Quiboloy said.

Quiboloy, who is also a Life Scout, says the project is one of the steps before receiving an Eagle Scout Badge. He says he had hope to see it finished earlier, but there was an unfortunate delay.

Two of the concrete slabs had been vandalized in early November, covered with deeply carved names and profanity.

Kirby teen combats vandalism with encouragement to his community

"Just to see it vandalized was very devastating,” Quiboloy said.

Michael Rios, who is the Scout Master for Troop 1412, says they all rallied behind Quiboloy so he could finish what he started.

“The young men did a really good job of taking it in stride and keeping the Boy Scout attitude of, ‘it’s not a problem. We’ll figure it out. We move forward,’” Rios said.

The community has also had a part in helping by sending in donations.

“We reached out to the community and word got out and it’s been repaired now,” Rios said.

“It turned out fantastic and it’s something I would say I’m very proud of,” Quiboloy said.