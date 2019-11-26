SAN ANTONIO – Some shoppers needing last-minute ingredients or looking for an early start on deals may find themselves at locked doors on Thanksgiving.

While major retailers like Target and Walmart start their sales on Thursday, other stores are bowing out and putting their sales to rest until Black Friday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors and Apple are among retailers that will be physically closed on Thanksgiving amid the push for online sales.

What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Online sales are expected to increase by 14.1% — to $143.7 billion — from the 2018 holiday season, according to the Associated Press.

Here are the stores that will remain closed on Thanksgiving: