What stores will be open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Whether you run low on a key ingredient next Thursday or you're going to be gearing up ahead of Black Friday, we get it: You need to know what stores will be open.

We can't speak for all stores, but we've gathered a list of some of the major retailers and their hours.

It's worth mentioning, there might be some variation here, depending on the location closest to you.

Here's a guide with information we've found so far online:

Kmart: Opens at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Meijer: Will be open for their normal hours of operation Thursday -- and the vast majority of Meijer stores are open 24 hours.

Big Lots: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday (until midnight). Stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

Rite Aid: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Dollar General: Opens at 7 a.m. Thursday​​​​​​​.

JCPenney: Opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and actually stays open through 5 p.m. on Black Friday -- which is quite a large chunk of time!

Old Navy: Opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, although there appear to be many "hours vary by location" situations.​​​​​​​

Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, with reopening set for 1 a.m. Black Friday.

Macy’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday until 2 a.m., then reopens for Black Friday deals at 6 a.m.

Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday to 1 a.m. Friday. Black Friday deals start at 7 a.m.

Kohl’s: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday with Black Friday promotions going into effect at 5 a.m. Friday.

Walmart -- Will open at 6 p.m. Thursday and stay open through Friday.

Michaels: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday (through midnight) with Black Friday deals starting at 7 a.m.

Sears -- Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Ulta -- Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday

And as for the stores that will be closed ...

Here's what we know:

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

Crate and Barrel

H&M

Home Depot

IKEA

Lowe’s​​​​​​​

Marshalls​​​​​​​

Nordstrom​​​​​​​

Petco​​​​​​​

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

REI

Sam’s Club

Staples

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe’s

Sources: Individual store websites, theblackfriday.com, Time magazine

Happy shopping! Or eating. Whichever!