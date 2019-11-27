SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of stabbing a man in the stomach and slashing his face is behind bars, police said.

Police said Rudy Guevara Jr., 50, is charged in the attack. They said he attacked the man after paying for gas.

Guevara was arrested Monday, but police said the violent incident happened nearly two months ago.

According to an affidavit, the victim, who was a clerk at a gas station, knew Guevara as someone who used to loiter at his location.

On Sept. 30, police said the victim was at a different gas station near Bandera and Culebra roads when Guevara confronted the victim, slashed his face and stabbed him.

Guevara got away in a Jeep, but police managed to find him after searching the vehicle’s registration.