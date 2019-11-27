SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner in the Stone Creek community on San Antonio’s far West side caught a porch pirate stealing her packages on her home’s security cameras Monday.

The homeowner shared the videos with KSAT and said the man stole the package around 12:30 p.m., just minutes after it was dropped off by an Amazon truck.

A report was filed with a Bexar County Sheriff deputy and the homeowner told KSAT that police would issue a warrant for the thief’s arrest once he is identified.

Video catches porch pirate stealing packages in San Antonio neighborhood

“As you can see in the videos, he knocks lightly and goes back to his car, puts the car in reverse to move out of the way of the camera a little, and then walks back up and takes the package,” the homeowner said.

Stealing packages became a state felony offense in Texas in September after Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that increased the punishment for package piracy.

Garden Ridge porch pirate caught on video