SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the Northeast Side on Friday night, police said.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Loop 410 at Starcrest Drive.

Police said a driver was going eastbound when they crashed.

Emergency medical services personnel transported the driver to the Brooke Army Medical Center.

Police said the driver died before 8 p.m. at the hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.