One killed in crash on Northeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the Northeast Side on Friday night, police said.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Loop 410 at Starcrest Drive.
Police said a driver was going eastbound when they crashed.
Emergency medical services personnel transported the driver to the Brooke Army Medical Center.
Police said the driver died before 8 p.m. at the hospital.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the crash.
