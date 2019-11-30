SAN ANTONIO – Two people are recovering in a hospital after crashing into the back of a police vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

An officer responded to a singe-vehicle crash on the exit ramp to Vance Jackson off of Loop 410 around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. After he pulled over to check on that driver, the other vehicle crashed into the back of that officer’s vehicle.

The driver and his son in the car were taken to the hospital, where they are currently in serious condition, according to police.

A police official said the department will test the driver to see if he was driving while intoxicated.

Neither the officer nor the driver of the original crash were injured.